RS passes bill for IIM in Guwahati; ‘Historic Day’, says Assam CM

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday hailed the passage of the IIM (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Rajya Sabha as a “historic day” for the state, saying it has paved the way for Assam’s first Indian Institute of Management to be established in Palasbari, near Guwahati.

Taking to social media platform X, Sarma credited the achievement to the “unwavering commitment” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside the support of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

He also extended gratitude to Members of Parliament who backed the bill, calling it a milestone in Assam’s developmental journey.

The establishment of an IIM in Assam has long been a demand from students, academia, and civil society, who have argued that the state requires premier management education infrastructure to match its growing economic potential.

The new campus at Palasbari is expected to not only cater to students from the Northeast but also attract talent from across the country, potentially boosting the region’s educational and industrial ecosystem.

Notably, the Lok Sabha on Tuesday gave its nod to the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, clearing the decks for a new Indian Institute of Management (IIM) to come up in Guwahati.

The Centre has earmarked Rs 550 crore as capital assistance for the project. The upcoming institute will be the second IIM in the Northeast, joining IIM Shillong, and will hold the status of an institution of national importance.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who piloted the bill, saw it through the House by a voice vote. The proceedings, however, were marked by noisy protests from the Opposition over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Soon after the passage, the session was adjourned.

The new IIM forms part of a Special Development Package (SDP) for Assam, laid down under a Memorandum of Settlement signed by the Centre, the state government, and representatives of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA).

Assam had pressed for such an institute, citing its geographical significance and the need to spur regional growth.

Until a formal Board of Governors is constituted for IIM Guwahati, the draft law authorises the Union government to appoint individuals to discharge the Board’s functions.

At present, 21 IIMs across India are recognised under the IIM Act as institutions of national importance. With the addition of Guwahati, the network of premier management schools will further expand into the Northeast.

--IANS

tdr/dan