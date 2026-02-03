RS: Oppn walks out over India-US trade deal discussion issue; politicising everything, says JP Nadda

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha witnessed high drama on Tuesday as opposition parties, led by Congress, staged a walkout over the government's handling of discussions on the recently announced India-US trade deal.

The move came amid sharp exchanges, with Leader of the House J.P. Nadda launching a blistering attack on the opposition, accusing them of “anti-national behaviour” and politicising national interests.

The controversy erupted when opposition members demanded an immediate and detailed discussion on the trade agreement, which US President Donald Trump announced late Monday night.

Trump described PM Modi as his "true friend" and "the only strong leader like me", while confirming a reduction in reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 25 per cent to 18 per cent (with overall duties effectively dropping from a threatened 50 per cent level), Nadda said, referring to the X post.

The deal reportedly includes India's commitment to shift away from Russian oil purchases towards US and potentially Venezuelan sources, alongside other trade concessions.

Nadda, speaking forcefully in the House, slammed the opposition's "methodology" and persistent demands to "respond to Trump".

He highlighted Trump's X post praising the Prime Minister's friendship and leadership, which led to the tariff relief. "The government is ready to discuss every subject with full details coming soon," Nadda asserted, adding that the administration has always been proactive on such matters.

He condemned Congress and the INDIA bloc, calling their actions "highly reprehensible".

According to Nadda, the opposition shows no interest in the nation's development, trade expansion, or business growth. "Their only interest is in politicising everything -- we now have direct proof," he said in the Upper House.

Referring to earlier opposition calls for responses to Trump's statements, Nadda pointed out the punitive 50 per cent tariff threat and contrasted it with the recent positive outcome.

He emphasised that PM Modi responded with thanks, underscoring the strengthening of bilateral ties.

Nadda reiterated the government's openness, "We never shy away from discussing any matter. Even today, I assured them -- we are ready." He accused the opposition of disinterest in national progress, labelling their behaviour as reflective of broader disengagement from India's economic advancement.

--IANS

sktr/dpb