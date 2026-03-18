RS Dy Chairman Harivansh thanks PM Modi, Kharge during farewell remarks

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, who is set to retire from the House, on Wednesday expressed gratitude to all members for their cooperation, contributions and the respect extended to him during his tenure.

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Harivansh Narayan Singh is scheduled to retire from the Rajya Sabha in April and will not be returning to the House after the completion of his term.

Speaking during the farewell proceedings for retiring members in the Upper House, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and other members for their "kind words" and support.

Addressing the House, Harivansh acknowledged the collective efforts that contribute to the functioning of Parliament and appreciated the cooperation he received across party lines.

Expressing his gratitude to the Prime Minister in particular, he said, "Whenever I met him, I always talked to him about the proceedings and what can be done to work effectively for the people."

He also conveyed appreciation for the constructive engagement of members, noting that such interactions helped in maintaining the decorum and efficiency of the House's proceedings.

The proceedings in the Upper House began with members coming together to extend farewell to MPs who will be retiring between April and July after completing their tenure. The farewell session witnessed members from across the political spectrum coming together to acknowledge the contributions of those completing their tenure.

Earlier, PM Modi also bid farewell to Members of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha who are set to retire upon the completion of their terms, acknowledging their contribution to parliamentary proceedings and public life.

Kharge also joined members in bidding farewell to those set to retire from the Upper House, emphasising that commitment to public service continues beyond formal positions.

Kharge, who himself is scheduled to retire from the Rajya Sabha in June, participated in the farewell proceedings that began with members extending their good wishes to MPs retiring between April and July upon completion of their tenure.

Both the Prime Minister and Kharge lauded Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh for his role and contributions to the functioning of the House.

--IANS

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