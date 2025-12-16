RS: Digvijaya Singh claims irregularities in organic crop certification, BJP MP demands fire safety fund for historic markets

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) During the Zero Hour in Parliament, two MPs from Madhya Pradesh highlighted critical issues affecting cultural heritage and agricultural exports.

Rajya Sabha MP Kavita Patidar (BJP), who is from Indore, drew attention during Zero Hour to the vulnerability of India's historic markets to fires, citing examples such as those in Varanasi, Delhi's Chandni Chowk, and Indore's Sarafa Bazaar.

She emphasised the risks posed by old wooden structures and narrow lanes, which make traditional fire-fighting difficult.

Patidar called for the establishment of a dedicated 'Heritage Fire Safety Fund’ and the adoption of innovative solutions like aerosol-based extinguishing systems, firefighting drones, specialised water tanks, and stricter safety regulations. She argued that these markets are not only symbols of India's cultural identity but also vital economic hubs for small traders.

In a separate intervention, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh alleged widespread corruption in the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA)'s organic certification process.

He claimed that fake farmer groups are being formed without the knowledge of actual farmers, allowing traders to pass off inorganic crops -- particularly cotton from Madhya Pradesh's western Nimar region -- as organic and sell them at premiums of up to four times the regular price, e.g, from Rs 3,000-4,000 per quintal to much higher rates.

Singh referenced past investigations where hundreds of grower groups were scrutinised, with most found to be fraudulent, and noted that international buyers have previously banned eleven Indian companies over similar issues, damaging India's reputation.

He accused officials of relying on fake documents and alleged that upgrades to the traceability system (TraceNet 2.0) were delayed to perpetuate irregularities. He pointed out Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal reportedly acknowledged some concerns in previous responses, but Singh demanded stronger intervention, including reforms to certification rules and accountability for those involved.

He said he brought the issue to the notice of the Prime Minister and once again urged him to intervene.

These raises underscore ongoing debates on preserving heritage infrastructure and ensuring transparency in India's growing organic export sector, valued for promoting sustainable agriculture. No immediate government response was recorded during the session on these two mentions.

