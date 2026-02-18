Rs 63,184cr allocated to education in Gujarat Budget with focus on students, infra

Gandhinagar, Feb 18 (IANS) Gujarat has earmarked Rs 63,184 crore for the education sector in the 2026–27 State Budget, with significant allocations directed towards strengthening school infrastructure, enhancing student welfare and expanding higher and technical education across the state.

Read More

Presenting his fifth consecutive Budget in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, State Finance Minister Kanu Desai said the government aimed to make education globally competitive through policy reforms, digital infrastructure and student-centric schemes aligned with national education priorities and future workforce requirements.

“Our government has paved the way to make education globally competitive through policy reforms, digital infrastructure and student-centric schemes, in line with the principle of ‘Sa Vidya Ya Vimuktaye’,” he said.

Under Mission Schools of Excellence, Rs 3,055 crore has been allocated for infrastructural upgradation of primary and secondary schools, aimed at improving learning environments, strengthening facilities and ensuring quality education delivery across government institutions.

The Namo Lakshmi Yojana has been allotted Rs 1,250 crore to support girl students and promote continued education, while Rs 827 crore has been set aside for students admitted to private schools under the provisions of the Right to Education Act, ensuring access to education for children from economically weaker sections.

The Mukhyamantri Poshtik Alpahar Yojana will receive Rs 598 crore to provide nutritious supplementary meals to students, while construction of modern centralised kitchens in 74 talukas is under way under the PM Poshan Yojana, for which Rs 552 crore has been provided to strengthen school meal infrastructure and delivery systems.

A further Rs 342 crore has been allocated for construction, repair and renovation works in government secondary and higher secondary schools, including Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), Model Schools and Model Day Schools, aimed at improving physical infrastructure and learning facilities.

Among other provisions, Rs 250 crore has been earmarked under the Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana to assist around 2.5 lakh students pursuing science education, while Rs 223 crore has been allocated for Gyan Shakti Residential Schools of Excellence to strengthen residential academic facilities.

An equal amount of Rs 223 crore has been set aside for bus pass fee concessions benefiting nearly 13 lakh students travelling on State Transport buses, aimed at improving accessibility to educational institutions and reducing financial burden on families.

Sanitation assistance to 31,790 schools has been doubled with an allocation of Rs 135 crore, aimed at improving hygiene standards and ensuring a safe and healthy environment for students.

The Budget also provides Rs 120 crore for integrated school campuses offering education from Balvatika to Class 10, Rs 119 crore for free textbooks to more than 52 lakh primary students and Rs 114 crore for strengthening 926 schools under the PM Shri Yojana, which focuses on developing model schools aligned with National Education Policy objectives.

Allocations include Rs 100 crore for the Mukhyamantri Gyan Sadhana Merit Scholarship Scheme to support meritorious students, Rs 91 crore for transport and sensory facilities for Divyang students to ensure inclusive education, and Rs 47 crore to supply sanitary napkins to 9.72 lakh girls in Classes 6 to 12 in government schools to promote menstrual hygiene and reduce dropout rates.

In higher and technical education, Rs 400 crore has been allocated under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swavalamban Yojana to assist more than 90,000 students in pursuing higher education and professional courses.

The Budget provides Rs 126 crore to start 16 new government colleges, complete construction of 20 colleges and introduce new academic streams in eight institutions to expand access to higher education.

Additional allocations include Rs 96 crore for sports facilities in colleges and universities to promote student participation in sports, Rs 80 crore for i-Hub Ahmedabad and its regional centres to strengthen innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystems, and Rs 67 crore for IT and academic infrastructure in technical institutions.

Funds have also been earmarked for hostels and a research park at L.D. College of Engineering, infrastructure upgrades in 136 government colleges, student start-up and innovation initiatives, internship programmes, and introduction of new academic courses in emerging and future-oriented fields.

A Youth Mental Health Programme has been planned for nearly 19.84 lakh students in higher and technical institutions, alongside measures to strengthen industry linkages, improve employability, and construct a boat house at the Gujarat Naval Unit in Bhavnagar to support student training and related activities.

--IANS

mys/pgh