Rs 4.48 lakh cr investment interest generated at Rising Northeast Summit: MoS Sukanta Majumdar

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) The Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 and its pre-event roadshows have attracted investment interest worth Rs 4.48 lakh crore for the region, Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Sukanta Majumdar informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 was held in Delhi on May 23-24 last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the summit on May 23, 2025.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Majumdar said that the DoNER Ministry organised the two-day Rising Northeast Investors Summit to catalyse trade and investment in the northeastern region.

He said that the summit identified several focus sectors to attract investments, including tourism and hospitality, agro-food processing and allied sectors, textiles, handloom and handicrafts, healthcare, education and skill development, IT/ITeS, entertainment and sports, infrastructure and logistics, and energy.

The minister said that collectively the summit and its pre-event roadshows generated investment interest worth Rs 4.48 lakh crore through memoranda of understanding (MoUs), letters of intent, and qualified leads from private investors, public sector undertakings and major industrial conglomerates.

He added that the proposed investments are expected to enhance the industrial capacity of the northeastern region while also generating significant employment opportunities.

According to Majumdar, the state governments in the Northeast are actively engaging with investors to translate the investment interest into concrete projects on the ground.

He also informed the House that various steps have been taken by the northeastern states to facilitate investments. These include single-window clearance systems, the establishment of investment promotion agencies, creation of land banks and provision of various incentives for investors.

To strengthen the industrial ecosystem and attract private investment in the northeastern region, the Government of India is implementing the Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialisation (UNNATI) scheme.

The incentives provided under the UNNATI scheme include Capital Investment Incentive, Central Capital Interest Subvention Incentive, and Manufacturing and Services Linked Incentive.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) has also constituted several high-level task forces to identify key interventions and formulate actionable short-term, medium-term and long-term strategies for the integrated development of the North East Economic Corridor.

The task forces were constituted following the 72nd plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC), held in November 2024 in Agartala and presided over by Union Home Minister Shah.

