Rs 349 crore weir on Mahi river to irrigate 29,000 acres across three Gujarat districts

Gandhinagar/Vadodara, March 14 (IANS) The construction of a weir across the Mahi river at Poicha village in Vadodara district at an estimated cost of Rs 349 crore is currently underway and is expected to provide irrigation benefits to nearly 29,000 acres of land, the state government informed the Assembly on Saturday.

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Responding to a question raised by a legislator in the House, Water Resources and Water Supply Minister Ishwarsinh Patel said the project forms part of a series of water conservation initiatives being undertaken by the state government to expand irrigation coverage and improve groundwater availability.

Patel said the works are being implemented under broader efforts by the government, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, to strengthen water storage infrastructure and increase the irrigation potential across the state.

“With the construction of this weir, approximately 29,000 acres of land in the surrounding areas will benefit from irrigation and the groundwater level in the region will rise,” the minister said.

He said the proposed weir will have a length of 67 metres and a height of 11 metres. Once completed, it will allow water to be stored for a stretch of up to 14 kilometres upstream of the structure.

According to the minister, the storage created by the weir is expected to contribute to the recharge of groundwater and support irrigation needs in the surrounding region.

The benefits are expected to extend to parts of Vadodara, Kheda and Anand districts.

The project is aimed at improving water availability for agriculture in the area and strengthening water management infrastructure along the Mahi river.

The government said the structure will help store water during periods of adequate flow, which can support irrigation and groundwater recharge in nearby areas.

Officials said such water conservation structures play a role in addressing seasonal water shortages and supporting agricultural activities in regions dependent on groundwater and canal irrigation systems.

The Poicha weir project is among the measures being taken to augment water resources and stabilise irrigation in central Gujarat.

--IANS

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