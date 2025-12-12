Rs 2.73 lakh fraud: Kerala ex-post official evading arrest, jail term held by CBI

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a former sub-Postmaster from Kerala who was evading arrest and a jail term after a court held her guilty of misappropriating Rs 2.73 lakh, an official said on Friday.

Convict Jayasree Rajkumar, the then Sub Postmaster, Pulpally Sub Post Office, Wyanad District, Kerala, was taken into custody on Friday from Kuttippuram in Malappuram District, said the official in a statement.

After the accused was produced before the Court of Special Judge-II, CBI, Ernakulam, the judge remanded her to Central Prison, Thrissur, to undergo the sentence, said the statement.

The CBI registered the instant case on September 22, 2003, against Rajkumar.

It was alleged that the accused, while working as Sub-Postmaster, Pulpally Sub Post Office from May 28, 2002, to March 26, 2003, committed criminal breach of trust by misappropriating an amount of Rs 2,73,318, which was entrusted to her in her official capacity.

On finalisation of the investigation, CBI filed the charge sheet against the accused on February 6, 2004.

The accused was convicted and, initially, sentenced to undergo Simple Imprisonment for 3 Years and to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh by the Court of Special Judge-II, CBI, Ernakulam, in a judgment dated July 25, 2011.

Her appeal challenging the conviction was dismissed by the Kerala High Court, which reduced the sentence to 18 months and increased the fine to Rs 1.50 lakh in a judgment dated September 8, 2025.

The Court suspended the bail granted to the accused and directed that the accused surrender before the special court to undergo the sentence.

However, the accused did not surrender before the court and was evading arrest.

The Special CBI Court issued an NBW against the accused. After concerted efforts, the CBI finally traced the whereabouts of the accused and arrested her on Friday from Kuttippuram.

