Rs 2,670 crore credited in bank accounts of 46.85 lakh farmers in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, March 13 (IANS) The Centre and the Andhra Pradesh government together credited Rs 2,670 crore directly into the bank accounts of 46.85 lakh farmers in Andhra Pradesh on Friday under PM-Kisan - Annadata Sukheebhava schemes.

Read More

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu participated in the PM-Kisan – Annadata Sukheebhava's third installment fund release programme held at Surampalli in Gannavaram constituency of Krishna district.

He along with farmers, virtually watched Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address from Guwahati.

The Prime Minister released the 22nd instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi for farmers across the country.

He said that he was very pleased that this scheme is proving to be of great help to small farmers across the country.

Under Annadata Sukheebhava, every eligible farmer in Andhra Pradesh gets annual financial assistance of Rs 20,000.

The Central government provides Rs 6,000 under PM Kisan scheme while Rs 14,000 is given by the state government.

The Chief Minister said that the NDA-led state government is focusing on farmers welfare and that it is committed to modernise agricultural sector using technology.

Saying that he is son of a farmer and have complete understanding of agriculture, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said through the Pattiseema project it ensured irrigation water for the Krishna delta and stabilised agriculture.

"Now we are committed to completing Polavaram project, the lifeline of the state," the Chief Minister said, added that the state government's goal is to bring modernisation into agriculture.

Technologies such as seed sowing through drones and drip irrigation are being promoted, he added.

The state government also plans to establish an Indian School of Agriculture, on the lines of the Indian School of Business, to provide farmers with advanced guidance in modern farming methods.

Additionally, a Cocoa City over 500 acres will be established in Eluru district.

The Chief Minister said that apart from financial assistance, the state government has procured 4.7 million metric tonnes of paddy and ensured payments within 24 hours.

Aqua farmers are being supplied electricity at Rs 1.50 per unit, he added.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that due to the impact of the ongoing global conflicts, agricultural and poultry products such as bananas and eggs are facing market challenges and that the state government is exploring alternative markets.

--IANS

ms/khz