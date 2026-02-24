Rs 246 crore road works approved for Danta taluka: Gujarat Minister​

Gandhinagar, Feb 24 (IANS) Works worth Rs 246 crore have been approved for 148 kilometres of roads in Danta taluka of Banaskantha district over the past three years, the Gujarat Legislative Assembly was informed on Tuesday.​

Read More

Providing details of the Roads and Buildings Department in the House, Minister Rushikesh Patel said the approvals were part of the state government’s efforts to strengthen road connectivity in remote regions.​

He stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the government was working with a commitment to reinforce the road network in the farthest areas of the state.​

“As part of this approach, works worth Rs 246 crore have been approved in the last three years for a total of 148 km of roads in Danta taluka of Banaskantha district,” the minister said.​

Among the projects cleared is the renovation of the Iqbalgadh-Surela-Dhanpura-Virampur-Ambaji road.​

Patel told the House that Rs 9.80 crore has been sanctioned for the renovation of the route connecting Iqbalgadh and Virampur in Amirgadh taluka to the pilgrimage centre of Ambaji.​

The project will include road widening, earthwork, metalwork, bitumen surfacing, concrete work, construction of necessary protection walls, drainage works, and other road furnishings.​

The minister said the improved road would facilitate farmers' transport of agricultural produce to the market yard at Iqbalgadh.

​He added that more than 13,000 residents of four surrounding villages, along with three primary schools and one Primary Health Centre, would benefit from direct transport services enabled by the upgraded connectivity.​

Addressing questions on road specifications, Patel said widening is undertaken in accordance with international standards.​

“The width of roads is increased from 3.75 metres to 5.50 metres or 7 metres as per Passenger Car Unit (PCU) norms,” he said.​

He also stated that contractors who delay work without valid reasons, such as issues related to land acquisition, railway lines, or power lines, face strict action.​

Provisions include the imposition of penalties and, in certain cases, blacklisting.

​--IANS

mys/dan

​