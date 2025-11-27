Rs 20,000 crore projects under NHAI sanctioned for Gujarat: Nitin Gadkari

Ahmedabad, Nov 27 (IANS) Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that projects worth Rs 20,000 crore have been approved for Gujarat under the National Highway Authority of India.

Union Minister Gadkari and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel convened a high-level review meeting in Gandhinagar with senior officials of the National Highways Authority of India, delivering a firm message that road quality across the state must be non-negotiable.

The meeting stressed that contractors and NHAI officials will face strict action if any negligence is detected in the construction, maintenance or resurfacing of national highways.

Public convenience and safety, the ministers emphasised, must remain the topmost priority.

Union Minister Gadkari directed teams to complete all ongoing projects within stipulated timelines, while ensuring smooth and efficient road connectivity across major corridors.

Chief Minister Patel highlighted that national highways in Gujarat carry more than 35 per cent of the total traffic load, requiring regular maintenance and expansion.

He called for expedited work on crucial stretches such as Ahmedabad to Mumbai, Rajkot to Gondal to Jetpur, and Ahmedabad to Udaipur.

Gujarat has one of India's most extensive and well-maintained highway networks, serving as a major gateway for national and international trade.

With over 5,000 km of National Highways and an even larger network of State Highways, the state connects key economic corridors such as the Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor, major ports including Kandla, Mundra and Pipavav, and industrial hubs like Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot and Jamnagar.

Gujarat's highways are known for smooth connectivity, four- and six-lane carriageways, and robust logistics infrastructure that supports freight movement, tourism and rural accessibility.

Continuous upgrades, ranging from expressway construction to highway widening, resurfacing and smart traffic systems, have positioned Gujarat as one of India's leading states in road transport efficiency and economic mobility.

--IANS

janvi/svn