'Rs 200 crore scam': Delhi BJP seeks probe into Kejriwal govt's scheme for women

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Alleging almost 60,000 ghost beneficiaries in the helpless women’s pension scheme executed by the previous Arvind Kejriwal government, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Monday demanded a criminal investigation into the Rs 200 crore per annum ‘scam’.

“Delhiites want the Rekha Gupta-led government to initiate a high-level probe into the massive scam in the helpless women’s pension scheme under the Kejriwal government,” said Sachdeva, citing findings of some media persons into the flawed scheme.

“According to reports from some journalists, a massive scam has taken place under Kejriwal’s government in the name of a welfare scheme for helpless women. Delhiites now want the Rekha Gupta-led government to conduct a high-level investigation into the matter,” he said.

He stated that as per a 2010 directive, the Delhi government provides a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 to women with an annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh or less.

Last year, some Delhi BJP MLAs and media persons raised concerns about irregularities in the distribution of this pension and demanded an investigation, he said, adding that the party also held protests at AAP’s office over the issue.

Following due approvals, an investigation began in October 2024. However, the then government stalled its progress until February, when the Assembly elections were held.

The Delhi BJP President said some media persons have now revealed that the investigation has been completed, exposing a massive scam.

According to available data, a total of 3,81,539 women were registered for this pension. However, the investigation found irregularities in two major categories, with over 60,000 fake registrations. Additionally, 22,795 cases involved duplication or other discrepancies.

Citing findings of media persons into the scam, he said in 60,573 cases, investigators found that the women either could not be located at their registered addresses or there was no proof of residence. In several instances, the addresses themselves were found to be fake.

Sachdeva said it is evident that in the name of over 60,000 fake beneficiaries, an annual scam of around Rs 200 crore has taken place.

He demanded that Kejriwal must clarify in whose pockets this Rs 200 crore per annum went into — Ministers, MLAs, party workers, officials, or into Aam Aadmi Party’s election fund?

