Rs 1,560 crore released to 5 states under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Funds totalling Rs 1,561.53 crore have been released to five states under the new Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0 after Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Patil released its operational guidelines earlier this month, an official said on Tuesday.

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Uttar Pradesh has been released Rs 792.93 crore, Chhattisgarh Rs 536.53 crore, Madhya Pradesh Rs 154.02 crore, Odisha Rs 65.31 crore and Maharashtra Rs 12.74 crore for 2025-26, following the fulfilment of mandatory compliance conditions, the official said in a statement.

To ensure transparency, accountability and improved service delivery, a system of structured validations has been put in place, which States are required to fulfil prior to the release of funds, it said.

These include: Signing of MoU for implementation of JJM 2.0; Scheme Validation: Schemes having validation against the Sujalam Bharat GIS-linked Asset Registry; Technical Compliance: Certification of compliance with CPHEEO design norms by State Government, and technical advisory issued by NJJM and Proper financial reconciliation of expenditure incurred on the schemes.

As funds have been released against the approved schemes, their timely completion will be closely monitored to ensure implementation in a time-bound manner, said the statement.

This is supported by a comprehensive review mechanism, under which the Ministry assesses financial utilisation, technical compliance and data validation prior to the release of funds, it said.

Being implemented for the first time, this approach introduces a performance-based and compliance-linked mechanism to strengthen accountability and ensure effective outcomes, it said.

The Union Cabinet on March 10 approved Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0, marking the restructuring and reorientation of the mission from an infrastructure-centric approach to a service delivery model.

This transformation is supported by strengthened drinking water governance and an institutional ecosystem to ensure sustainable rural piped potable water supply, said the statement.

As part of this restructuring, the Cabinet approved an enhancement of the total outlay to Rs 8.69 lakh crore, with total central assistance of Rs 3.59 lakh crore, increased from Rs 2.08 lakh crore approved in 2019–20, reflecting an additional central share of Rs 1.51 lakh crore, it said.

The reoriented mission focuses on structural reforms aimed at ensuring reliable, safe, and sustainable drinking water services.

--IANS

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