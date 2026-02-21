Rs 1,500 crore development projects launched in one year in Tripura, says CM Saha

Agartala, Feb 21 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Saturday, took a swipe at the previous Left Front government, alleging that it ignored the labour class and created divisions between owners and workers, while asserting that the present BJP dispensation in the state is focused solely on inclusive development.

Unveiling the bust of Syama Prasad Mukherjee at the Nagerjala Bus stand here, the Chief Minister said that in the last one year alone, foundation stones have been laid and projects worth Rs 1,500 crore have been inaugurated underscoring the state government's development-centric agenda.

"The Nagerjala bus stand, one of the main bus terminuses in Agartala, was earlier in a poor condition. After the BJP came to power, we restored it. The previous (CPI-M) government never thought about the working and labour class, bus drivers or passengers. There were not even proper passenger sheds. Their focus was only on mobilising people for processions despite ruling the state for 35 years," CM Saha said.

He added that the present BJP-led state government has prioritised the improvement of bus stands across the state, and recently foundation stones for several bus termini have been laid.

Highlighting the contribution of Syama Prasad Mukherjee, the Chief Minister said that he sacrificed his life for the unity and integrity of the nation.

"If we truly want to honour him (Syama Prasad Mukherjee), this bus stand should bear his name. He was a scholar, became Vice-Chancellor of the then University of Calcutta at a young age, served as a Minister, resigned in protest against the Nehru–Liaquat Pact, and later founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951. He dedicated his life to national unity," CM Saha added.

The Chief Minister alleged that Communist and socialist ideologies had earlier created rifts between owners and labourers.

"They followed a divide-and-rule policy. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas'. Unity is essential for the development of both the country and the state," he said.

Chef Miniser Saha also added that Tripura has already created 1.08 lakh "Lakhpati Didis", achieving about 95 per cent of the target.

"The goal is not just to make women lakhpatis, but entrepreneurs. Hard work is the only path to progress," he added.

On infrastructure, the Chief Minister announced that National Highway-8, earlier the state's only national highway, will be four-laned from Chandrapur, near Agartala city to Churaibari along Assam.

"The same National Highway will also be four-laned in southern Tripura too, and the DPR (Detailed Project Report) has been completed. Work on the ring road has already started. Our government believes in transparency and development," he said.

