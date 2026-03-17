Rs 1,185 crore road upgrades to cut travel time to South Gujarat tourist destinations​

Gandhinagar, March 17 (IANS) Travel time to several of South Gujarat’s interior forest, coastal and heritage destinations is set to be reduced following the Gujarat government’s approval of road works worth around Rs 1,185 crore under the Surat Economic Region (SER) Scheme (Phase 1).​

Read More

The decision will see a network of roads across Surat, Navsari, Tapi, Valsad and Dang districts widened, strengthened, and, in key stretches, converted into four- and six-lane corridors.​

Bypass roads are also planned in select urban areas to ease congestion and improve traffic flow.​

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the upgraded infrastructure would enable quicker access to remote tourist locations, particularly for visitors travelling from major cities such as Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat.​

The works include improved connectivity to a range of tourism circuits, including the Ahmedabad–Dandi Heritage Route, coastal destinations, eco-tourism sites and religious locations across South Gujarat.​

As part of the plan, the Mora–Suvali Beach road in Surat will be widened to four lanes.​

Suvali Beach has seen a steady rise in visitor numbers and hosts an annual beach festival, and the improved road is expected to support higher traffic volumes and facilitate easier access.​

The Ahmedabad–Dandi Heritage Route, associated with Mahatma Gandhi’s Salt March, will be widened from three metres to seven metres along identified stretches.​

The route connects several villages, and the upgrade is expected to ease traffic movement while preserving access to historically significant locations.​

In the Valsad district, a causeway will be constructed on the coastal highway between Umarsadi and the Kolak River.​

This route links Valsad with Daman and passes through scenic coastal stretches and key cultural sites, including Udvada.​

The existing road will be widened into a four-lane corridor. Connectivity in Dang district, known for its forested terrain and tribal population, will also be improved.​

The Waghai-Ahwa state highway will be converted into a four-lane road, providing better access to sites including Shabari Dham, Pampa Sarovar and Saputara hill station.​

The route also connects onward to the Statue of Unity tourism circuit. In addition, the Chikhli–Khergam–Dharampur road will be widened to four lanes, improving access to hill destinations such as Wilson Hills, particularly during the monsoon season when visitor numbers increase.​

The government said the upgrades are expected to support tourism activity and improve connectivity for local communities.​

It added that India recorded a 14.85 per cent increase in foreign tourist arrivals in 2024, and that Gujarat ranked third nationally in attracting international visitors.​

--IANS

mys/dan