Rs 100-crore drug haul in 4 NE states in a week; 12 held

Aizawl/Agartala, Nov 23 (IANS) Various law enforcement agencies, including the Assam Rifles and the BSF, have intensified their crackdown on narcotics smuggling, seizing drugs worth around Rs 100 crore and arresting 12 peddlers, including four Myanmar nationals, over the past week, officials said on Sunday.

An official said that Assam Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Excise and Narcotics Department of Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur and Mizoram police either jointly or individual operation have seized the drugs including highly addictive methamphetamine tablets, heroin, cocaine, dry Ganja (marijuana), foreign-origin cigarettes from Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur and Assam.

Nexus among the drug peddlers of Mizoram, Tripura, Assam and Myanmar are conducting the illegal trade of narcotics, whose main hub is Myanmar's Chin state.

On November 17, dismantling an international drug syndicate involving Pakistan, in a breakthrough against narcotics trafficking, the Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Customs Department, seized 800 gm of cocaine valued at nearly Rs 8 crore and arrested two drug peddlers in Tripura.

A Customs Department official had said that, acting on specific intelligence inputs about a drug-trafficking syndicate smuggling high-purity cocaine into India through the Punjab border from Pakistan, the Agartala Customs Department has busted a major narcotics network operating across multiple states.

He added that the syndicate transported the contraband via surface routes to Tripura and other Northeastern states for further smuggling into Bangladesh and Southeast Asian countries through Mizoram.

Following actionable input in the Tripura sector, a joint operation was launched on November 17, during which two Indian nationals were apprehended in Agartala with 800 grams of high-purity cocaine.

The arrested drug peddlers are inhabitants of Bishalgarh in the bordering Sepahijala district. In another major drug haul, the Mizoram Police seized huge quantities of methamphetamine tablets and heroin, valued together at Rs 41.64 crore, in separate operations on November 19 and 20.

A police statement said that two drug peddlers from Assam and another from Manipur were arrested for possessing the drugs smuggled from Myanmar.

Among the drugs, the methamphetamine tablets, also known as Yaba or party tablets, contain a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine, and are the most popular drugs in India, Bangladesh and neighbouring countries.

The methamphetamine tablets, banned in India, are also commonly referred to as the 'crazy drug'. Mizoram shares 510 km and 318 km unfenced border with Myanmar and Bangladesh, respectively.

Myanmar's Chin state is a hub for the smuggling of varied drugs, exotic wildlife animals and many other contraband through six Mizoram districts -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual and Serchhip.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Director General Anurag Garg, addressing the Regional Conference of Heads of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Northeastern states and West Bengal earlier this month in Kohima, had said that the major influx of heroin and other narcotic drugs into the Northeastern states comes from Myanmar.

Some insurgent outfits and organised criminal groups in the region are involved in drug production, illegal trades and other illicit activities. The NCB chief highlighted the significance of coordinated efforts among the Northeastern states to strengthen enforcement mechanisms and intelligence sharing in the fight against narcotics.

The NCB DG had said that drug trafficking generates other organised criminal activities and has serious public health and safety consequences, leading to increased crime, violence, and strain on healthcare systems. He stated that a 2019 survey conducted by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) showed higher rates of drug abuse in Northeastern states as compared to the other states of the country.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram government, on September 1, launched a four-month-long special campaign and anti-drug operation to curb the illegal trade of drugs and their menace.

Mizoram Inspector General of Police (IGP) H. Ramthlengliana said that the special campaign and intensive operation would continue till December 31.

