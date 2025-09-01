RPSC member Manju Sharma resigns amid HC's remarks on SI recruitment case

Jaipur, Sep 1 (IANS) Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) member Manju Sharma has stepped down from her post in the wake of the Rajasthan High Court’s recent remarks in connection with the SI Recruitment-2021 paper leak case.

Her resignation has once again brought the recruitment controversy to the centre of state politics.

In her resignation letter to the Governor, Dr. Sharma wrote that she has always worked with transparency and integrity throughout her executive and private life.

“But due to a controversy arising in a recent recruitment process, my personal reputation and the dignity of the entire Commission have been affected,” she said.

Clarifying her stand, she noted that no investigation is pending against her in any police station or investigative agency, nor has she ever been named an accused in any case.

“Still, being always in favor of purity in public life, and considering the dignity, impartiality and transparency of the Commission as paramount, I am voluntarily submitting my resignation,” she added.

Manju Sharma was appointed as a member of the RPSC in October 2020 by the then Congress government. She assumed charge on October 15, 2020, and her tenure was scheduled to continue till October 14, 2026.

On Monday, she formally submitted her resignation to the Governor.

Before her appointment to the Commission, Sharma served as an Assistant Professor at the Government College in Bharatpur. Her academic background and administrative experience were seen as an asset to the Commission when she was inducted. The resignation comes at a time when the RPSC has been under scrutiny over the SI Recruitment-2021 examination.

The High Court recently made strong observations while hearing petitions related to irregularities in the exam, reigniting debate over recruitment transparency in Rajasthan.

The paper leak case has already led to political sparring between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress, with both sides trading allegations over accountability.

Sharma’s resignation is being viewed as an attempt to uphold the credibility of the Commission at a sensitive time, though it has also intensified discussions about systemic reforms needed in recruitment processes.

She is the wife of well-known poet Kumar Vishwas.

--IANS

arc/pgh