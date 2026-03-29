RPF steps up drive in Northeast, recovers contraband valued at over Rs 1.93cr

Guwahati, March 29 (IANS) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has demonstrated heightened vigilance and operational efficiency through a series of successful actions carried out across its jurisdiction.

Read More

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that the operations conducted on March 24 covered railway stations and trains at Guwahati, Kamakhya, Hojai, New Bongaigaon (all in Assam), Agartala (Tripura), Aluabari and New Jalpaiguri (both in West Bengal), and Samsi (in Bihar).

In a significant humanitarian effort, RPF teams at Guwahati rescued a minor boy from a train at Guwahati Railway Station. The child was safely handed over to the Child Welfare Committee through Railway Childline for proper care, protection, and rehabilitation, Sharma said.

In another major operation, a team from the Crime Intelligence Branch (CIB) of Katihar, led by the RPF, apprehended a tout at Samsi Railway Station. The accused was found in possession of 14 illegal e-tickets valued at over Rs 61,700, dealing a strong blow to unlawful ticketing activities.

The CPRO said that RPF teams also recovered various contraband items, including ganja and liquor, and apprehended offenders involved in illegal arms possession as well as a drugging case, further underlining their proactive approach to maintaining law and order.

During March (up to March 26), the RPF of NFR carried out intensive enforcement drives across multiple stations and trains, achieving significant results. A total of 268.82 kg of dry ganja was recovered, along with cigarettes, cough syrup, heroin, 1,200 kg of poppy seeds, and liquor. The combined seized value of these drugs is estimated to be more than Rs 1.91 crore.

In the course of these operations, 37 persons were apprehended or arrested. Additionally, Rs 7.60 lakh in cash was recovered in one case.

Sharma said that in cases related to arms and ammunition, the RPF seized one pistol, two magazines, and two live cartridges, reinforcing its commitment to curbing illegal weapon possession on railway premises.

In theft-related incidents, eight offenders were apprehended, leading to the recovery of seven mobile phones and one trolley bag, collectively valued at Rs 86,000. Action against illegal ticketing activities also resulted in the arrest of two touts with 16 tickets worth Rs 63,668.

These cumulative efforts have taken the overall recovery and seizures to more than Rs 1.93 crore.

The sustained and coordinated actions highlight the commitment of the RPF under NFR to ensure passenger safety, prevent unlawful activities, and maintain a secure and passenger-friendly railway environment. Continuous vigilance and proactive enforcement measures are being undertaken to further strengthen security across railway premises, the NFR CPRO said.

--IANS

sc/pgh