RPF rescues two minor children from train in Bengal's Malda division, arrests ticket tout

Kolkata, Feb 19 (IANS) The Railway Police Force (RPF) of Malda Division in West Bengal have rescued two minor children and arrested one suspect in an anti-illegal ticketing drive, an official statement said on Thursday.

Under 'Operation Nanhe Farishte' and based on source information regarding two minor children travelling in Train No. 13175 (Kanchanjunga Express), RPF teams conducted checking on Wednesday.

During inspection of the general coaches towards the rear side of the train, the two minor children were found travelling alone without valid journey tickets. On enquiry, both disclosed that they had left their respective homes due to personal reasons. Considering their safety and well-being, the minors were taken into protective custody and, after completion of necessary formalities, were handed over to Child Help Line at Malda Town Railway Station for further care and action as per established procedure. Their family members were also informed, the RPF said.

Meanwhile, in another drive conducted on the same day at the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counter of Malda Town Railway Station under a special ticket checking and anti-illegal ticketing drive of Indian Railways, one person was arrested for unauthorised carrying on the business of procuring and supplying railway reservation tickets.

During the search, several live Railway reservation tickets (counter and e-tickets), passenger details, a blank railway reservation requisition form, one mobile handset containing multiple personal user IDs used for generating e-tickets and cash amounting to Rs 3,700 were seized. The total value of seized tickets was Rs 8,394. The arrested person, along with the seized articles, was handed over to the RPF Post concerned for further legal action as per rules.

According to the RPF statement, these coordinated actions reflect the continued vigilance and firm commitment of Malda Division’s RPF towards ensuring child safety, preventing illegal activities, and maintaining a safe and secure railway environment for passengers.

It further said that under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager, Malda, Manish Kumar Gupta, continuous surveillance and regular checking drives are conducted daily across the railway division to curb crime and ensure passenger safety, and it was under this that a special operation was carried out at Malda Town Railway Station on Wednesday under the supervision of Divisional Security Commissioner, Malda, Ashim Kumar Kullu.

