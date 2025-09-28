RPF of Northeast Frontier Railway rescues 21 people in six days

Guwahati, Sep 28 (IANS) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in just six days have rescued 21 persons, including 19 minors, from various railway stations under its jurisdiction, officials said on Sunday.

NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, said that in a determined effort to safeguard vulnerable passengers and curb human trafficking, the RPF of NFR has achieved notable success during the period from September 18 to 23.

He added that a total of 21 persons, including 19 minors, were rescued from various railway stations of the NFR by RPF during the period of six days (September 18 to 23).

All rescued individuals were safely handed over to Child Line authorities, non-government organisations (NGOs), their respective parents and the local police for taking further necessary action, the CPRO said.

On September 18 and 19, the RPF teams of Alipurduar (North Bengal) and Chaparmukh (Nagaon district of Assam) carried out major rescue operations.

During these drives, a total of three runaway minors were successfully rescued.

All the rescued children were later handed over to the designated Childline authorities for safe custody and further care.

On September 20 and 21, the RPF teams of Barsoi, New Coochbehar, Kamakhya, New Jalpaiguri and Chaparmukh carried out major rescue operations.

During these drives, a total of eight runaway minors along with a boy and two destitute minor children were successfully rescued.

All the rescued children were later handed over to the designated Childline authorities for safe custody and further care.

Similarly, on September 22 and 23, RPF teams of Lumding and Kishanganj conducted rescue operations at Lumding and Kishanganj railway stations.

During these operations, a total of six runaway minors, including a girl were rescued.

All the rescued children were later handed over to the designated Childline authorities for safe custody and further care.

Under the "Meri Saheli" initiative, which focuses on the safety and well-being of women passengers, especially for those who are travelling alone, the RPF-dedicated women squads, who are consistently proactive and vigilant.

Their continuous efforts have ensured a secure travel environment for numerous women passengers across NFR, Sharma said.

He added that the RPF of NFR remains steadfast in its mission to enhance passenger safety through timely interventions, vigilant patrolling and a range of passenger friendly measures with special emphasis on the protection of women and children.

The NFR operates in the northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.

