Rozgar Mela a symbol of new India's youth empowerment: Union Ministers

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Union Ministers on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rozgar Mela initiative and praised him for the accelerating employment creation in the country and reinforcing India's emergence as the fourth-largest economy globally.

The 16th edition of the Rozgar Mela saw the distribution of more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly recruited individuals in various Central government departments and organisations through video conferencing.

Simultaneously held at 47 locations across the nation, the Rozgar Mela is being seen as a reflection of India's growing economic strength and the Centre's commitment to transparent and large-scale job creation.

The selected recruits will be joining departments such as the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Department of Posts, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Department of Financial Services, and the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

In Jodhpur, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat congratulated the newly appointed recruits and said, "Almost two years ago, the Prime Minister took a resolve to fill the vacant posts in government departments out of nearly 30 lakh sanctioned positions. Over 10 lakh appointments have been made so far. In today's edition, 51,286 appointment letters were distributed nationwide at 47 Rozgar Mela events."

"India is rapidly becoming a manufacturing hub, and PM Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat is guiding this transformation. We are in the Amritkaal, and each step is aimed at placing India on the global economic map while creating employment across sectors," he added.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, attending the event in Bikaner, noted that most of the appointees had been selected for Indian Railways and the postal department. "I congratulate everyone on this new beginning," he said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, speaking from Bhubaneswar, shared that 201 appointment letters were distributed there.

"The 16th National Rozgar Mela under PM Modi's leadership employed nearly 52,000 youth. We are now the fourth-largest economy and soon to be the third. Many have risen above the poverty line, and our robust social security system is boosting employment opportunities," he added.

In Karnataka's Hubballi, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi addressed recruits and said, "We were once part of the fragile five economies. Today, we are the world's fourth-largest economy. That growth brings job opportunities. I encourage the youth to make full use of these government jobs."

Union Minister CR Patil, speaking from Vadodara, said, "PM Modi firmly believes in timely and merit-based employment for our youth. His vision for a Viksit Bharat by 2047 is anchored in the energy and talent of India's youth."

In Sambalpur, Odisha, Union Minister Jual Oram called the Rozgar Mela a consistent and impactful effort.

"Last time, I attended the event in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, and this time I'm in Sambalpur. It's a pan-India movement of employment generation. Congratulations to all appointees," he said.

Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar, who participated in the Rozgar Mela in West Bengal, said, "Around 215 candidates received their appointment letters at Sealdah. Since 2022, this transparent and corruption-free initiative has given permanent jobs to lakhs."

Union Minister Bhagirath Choudhary also praised the initiative, saying, "The Prime Minister promised 10 lakh jobs and has stayed committed. He urged the youth to keep the nation first and serve with honesty. Youth are the building blocks of a Viksit Bharat."

From Rajkot, Union MoS Nimuben Bambhaniya added, "Today's event saw energetic participation from the youth, who have been selected for key roles in Railways, Postal Services, and Banking. Their enthusiasm is proof of a New India driven by PM Modi's vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas."

Since the launch of the Rozgar Mela on October 22, 2022, over 10 lakh appointment letters have been issued, marking it as a critical component of the Centre's mission-mode recruitment strategy.

