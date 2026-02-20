Row over loudspeaker use during Ramzan: SP alleges bias, BJP cites SC guidelines

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) A political row erupted in Uttar Pradesh after Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Kamal Akhtar raised a demand in the Assembly to allow the use of loudspeakers during Iftar and Sehri in Ramzan, prompting sharp reactions from leaders across party lines.

During Zero Hour, Akhtar argued that since festivals of all religions — including Holi, Diwali, Dussehra, Kanwar Yatra, as well as Christian and Sikh celebrations — are observed in the state, similar consideration should be given for announcements from mosques during Ramzan.

Reacting to the issue, Samajwadi Party National General Secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav alleged discrimination. “This government is against certain sections of society. It is deliberately acting against them, and that is why it takes such decisions,” he said.

SP MLA Atul Pradhan echoed calls for harmony. “We are people of peace, harmony, and brotherhood. We all should respect each other, and this country will progress on the path of respect only when we live together in unity. Just as they cooperate during Navratri, we should also cooperate during their Roza and Ramzan, and respect each other’s sentiments. Kamal Akhtar is the Chief Whip and a senior leader of the party, and we should move forward by respecting each other,” he said.

However, Uttar Pradesh Minister Narendra Kashyap maintained that Supreme Court directives on loudspeaker usage must be followed. “Kamal Akhtar is a very senior member, has also been an MP, and is aware of the Supreme Court guidelines. Whether it is a mosque, a temple, or any religious place, loudspeakers are installed and operate at all of them, but according to the Supreme Court’s directives, the volume has to be kept low as required by the apex court,” he told IANS.

BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh added, “When the Supreme Court has imposed a restriction, such demands should not be raised. If they want an amendment, they should approach the Honourable Supreme Court.”

The Uttar Pradesh government clarified that announcements for ‘sehri’ and ‘iftar’ date back to a time when clocks were not widely used, but reiterated that Supreme Court orders regulating loudspeaker use remain in force.

