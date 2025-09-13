Row over hidden cameras in Rajasthan Assembly, Cong levels allegations against Speaker

Jaipur, Sep 13 (IANS) Political turmoil has deepened in Rajasthan after State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra made several allegations against Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani over the issue of hidden cameras in the Assembly, alleging the Speaker wants to spy on women legislators.

Dotasra alleged that two additional cameras were secretly installed in the House and claimed the Speaker was misusing them to focus particularly on women legislators.

"The Speaker wants to see what women are wearing, in what condition they are sitting, and what they are talking about. His focus is more on women. A person who has no shame should die by drowning himself," the State Congress President told reporters after a party meeting.

The remarks came during a strategy session at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) headquarters, ahead of the Congress campaign on alleged "vote theft" scheduled from September 15 to October 15, where Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also held discussions with the party's district and division leaders.

The PCC Chief reiterated that the Speaker, while holding a Constitutional post, should not have personal access to such surveillance.

"This is a matter of investigation. A man sitting on a Constitutional post keeps access to his restroom by installing cameras on our Opposition sisters," Dotasra alleged.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also hit out at Speaker Devnani, terming the incident "a very serious matter".

He alleged that the control system of the extra cameras was placed in the Speaker's chamber.

"Only he (Assembly Speaker) or his private secretary can see it. This is a very big crime and it must be investigated," Gehlot said.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and senior Congress leader Tika Ram Jully raised the matter on the Assembly floor, questioning who had access to the additional cameras and why they remained active even after the House was adjourned.

He alleged that the surveillance was intended to monitor the Opposition.

LoP Jully has also written to Governor Harubhau Bagde, demanding an inquiry into the matter.

The controversy over hidden cameras has escalated into a major political flashpoint in Rajasthan.

The Opposition Congress created a ruckus over the alleged secret cameras installed in the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday.

The Congress MLAs came in the house wearing caps with the slogan 'Jagga Jasoos' and alleged spying on them through these cameras, calling it a violation of Article 21 of the Constitution.

LoP Jully has said that the BJP is running a spying network by installing two secret cameras on the benches of the Opposition.

"Entire proceeding is on record when the House is in session, but during adjournment our informal conversation is being recorded through these secret cameras," LoP Jully alleged in the House, and asked, "Who has access to these cameras?"

Congress MLAs held protests outside and in the House and even boycotted the speech of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma over the issue.

--IANS

arc/khz