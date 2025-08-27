Row erupts over RSS chief Bhagwat's remarks on 'Hindu Rashtra', common civilisational DNA

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) A political storm has erupted after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke on Indian civilisation and the idea of a "Hindu Rashtra," describing it as rooted in a "common DNA going back thousands of years."

Speaking at an event in New Delhi to mark the centenary of the RSS on Tuesday, Bhagwat clarified that the concept of 'Hindu Rashtra' has no association with "satta" (political power) and "does not mean excluding anyone."

"For 40,000 years, the DNA of Bharat -- of people living in Akhand Bharat -- has remained the same. Hindavi, Bharatiya, Sanatan -- these are synonymous terms, not merely geographical but civilisational," he stated.

While the BJP welcomed the remarks, the Opposition accused Bhagwat of spreading "falsehoods" and claimed the BJP continues to divide the nation on religious lines.

Speaking to reporters, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary said, "It is clearly visible that everyone has contributed to the creation of this India and India means descendants of Lord Rama and Shri Krishna, who built India since ancient times."

"Some people changed the means of their worship as some became Muslims, some became Sikhs, some became Jains, some became Buddhists or Christians. The method of worship changed here, but all are Indians, hence the people of India. That is why it was said that the people in this country are the product of Sanatan and it was not Sanatan who built India," he added.

Congress MP Imran Masood hit out at the RSS, and told IANS, "The theme of the RSS is -- what we say, we never do. So whatever they are saying, they will never actually do. It is they who have sown hatred; sometimes in the name of language, sometimes in the name of regionalism, sometimes under other pretexts. This hatred is of your own making."

Congress leader Nana Patole also criticised the statement, telling IANS, "We know how the RSS and BJP distort history. We have always seen that countless freedom fighters -- Mangal Pandey, Chandrashekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, Subhash Chandra Bose, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel -- made immense contributions and sacrifices in the fight for Independence. However, the RSS and BJP have started this trend of speaking lies."

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed pointed to the controversy surrounding the Dussehra celebrations in Mysuru, where Booker Prize winning author Banu Mushtaq has been invited for the inauguration.

The BJP has opposed the decision, saying a religious festival should be inaugurated by someone belonging to the same religion.

"Banu Mushtaq will be inaugurating the Dussehra festival in Karnataka, but the BJP and RSS are opposing it. The reason behind it is that she is a Muslim. Then why is Mohan Bhagwat making statements about everyone being equal?" Mohamed asked.

Samajwadi Party leader Udaiveer Singh also accused the RSS and BJP of "sectarian politics."

"RSS and BJP keep making such statements when they need to be relevant in the media. Since Independence, these people have never supported harmony in society, nor have they supported the nationalist movement. They wear different masks to further their sectarian politics. If he (Mohan Bhagwat) wants brotherhood and harmony, then he should ask the RSS' political arm to stop sparking communal tensions in society," he told IANS taking a dig at the BJP.

Congress leader Surendra Rajput raised questions over the treatment of minorities and marginalised communities.

"Why do people get killed in the name of 'gau hatya' (cow slaughter)? Why are Dalits not allowed to enter the temples? Why are conspiracies formed against the backwards sections of society, and why do you talk about ending the reservations for these sections? These are the questions I want to ask Mohan Bhagwat. He should work towards ending the Hindu-Muslim divide created by the BJP," he told IANS.

