Row erupts over 'purification' ceremony at Shaniwar Wada after viral video of women offering namaz

Pune, Oct 21 (IANS) A major political controversy erupted on Tuesday after a group of Hindu organisations led by BJP MP Medha Kulkarni held a "purification ceremony" at the historic Shaniwar Wada. The trigger was a viral video showing Muslim women offering namaz at the ASI-protected monument in Shaniwar Wada in Pune.

“Purification was held with Shiv Vandana at the site of Namaz recitation at Shaniwar Wada, along with Hindu brothers. The recent revelation of namaz being recited at the historic Shaniwar Wada, a witness to the golden moments of the Maratha Empire, is extremely outrageous. To protest this act and to demand action against the elements attempting to disrupt Pune’s social harmony, a demonstration was organised on behalf of the entire Hindu community, in which participation was made to condemn this incident and demand action against the culprits. On this occasion, along with the Hindu brothers present, Shiv Vandana was performed to purify the place where the Namaz was recited,” Kulkarni said.

She further stated, “Shaniwar Wada is a historic site. It is a symbol of our victory, the centre from which the Maratha Empire expanded from Attock to Cuttack. If someone comes here and recites namaz, we will not tolerate it. In the future, it is necessary for Hindus to unite against such incidents, and it is our duty to preserve Hindu culture, Hindu traditions, and the glorious history of Hindus.”

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from her own government's ally, the NCP, which accused her of disturbing communal harmony. Opposition leaders like Abu Azmi and Waris Pathan have also condemned the BJP's role. Police have been deployed, but no offence has been registered as of now, though a complaint was filed by the ASI against the women who offered prayers.

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane also condemned the act of offering Namaz at the fort, saying, "Shaniwar Wada has a history. It is a symbol of bravery. Shaniwar Wada is close to the Hindu community. If Hindus recite Hanuman Chalisa in Haji Ali, won't the sentiments of Muslims be hurt? Go to the mosque and offer namaz. If Hanuman Chalisa and Aarti are performed in Haji Ali, then these people should not be offended."

However, Ajit Pawar-led NCP spokesperson Rupali Patil Thombre criticised BJP MP Medha Kulkarni and the 'purification ceremony' and urged the police to file a case against her for trying to "incite communal tension".

"She is raising the issue of Hindu versus Muslim, while both communities live together in harmony in Pune," Thombre said.

AIMIM spokesperson, Waris Pathan, accused the BJP of "destroying the secularism and pluralism" of India. "They are only spreading hatred. If 3-4 Muslim women offered namaz at one location on jummah, then what trouble did it cause? We never objected when Hindus do garba in trains or at airports. ASI-protected monuments are for everyone. A 3-minute namaz troubled you so much. But Article 25 of the Constitution provides the Right to Freedom of Religion. So, how much hatred will you spread? You should purify your mind, the mind that harbours hatred," he said.

According to Pune police sources, a case has been filed against the group of unidentified women who offered namaz at the fort based on a complaint filed by an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officer.

The police have also increased security at the fort. The police said that religious prayers were offered inside the ASI-protected monument in Shaniwar Wada, and they will act based on the complaint. They further added that adequate security will be provided at the fort. The police sources said that there will be no security lapse, adding that they would not have allowed anyone inside any of the ASI's railings or compounds.

--IANS

sj/dpb