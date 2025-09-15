Row breaks out over Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran’s London award

Thiruvananthapuram: With the local body elections round the corner, a fresh controversy has erupted after Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran received a 'World Book of Records' award in London the other day.

While the CPI(M) leaders and Rajendran's party cyber supporters celebrated the recognition with congratulatory posts, opponents ridiculed the event as a “purchased honour”.

The award, presented by the World Book of Records, an organisation founded by an Indian based in the UK, cited the Corporation’s sustainable development initiatives.

Sharing the news on Facebook, Mayor Rajendran wrote: “I am receiving the Certificate of Excellence at the World Book of Records function in the UK Parliament for the sustainable development works carried out in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. I dedicate this award to the movement and the people.”

Photographs of the Mayor holding the certificate soon flooded social media, accompanied by messages of praise from CPI(M) leaders and party sympathisers.

However, critics alleged that the event was staged in a rented hall and bore no official connection to the British House of Commons, despite posters prominently displaying the Parliament’s name.

Opposition voices further mocked the award as one “secured by paying money”.

The Local Self-Government Department had earlier granted official permission for the Mayor’s visit, based on an invitation dated August 22 from the World Book of Records.

The order clarified that the recognition related to the Corporation’s large-scale “Seed Ball” campaign, which mobilised over 6,000 children at Putharikandam Maidan.

According to the government directive, the Mayor’s travel expenses were to be met from the Corporation’s own funds, with air travel sanctioned on the basis of a recommendation from the Corporation Secretary.

As congratulatory posts and satirical trolls continue to clash online, the episode has triggered debate over the legitimacy of little-known international awards and the propriety of spending public funds on overseas trips for such recognitions.

Time and again in the past five years, ever since she wrote herself into record books by becoming the youngest Mayor in 2020, she has run into trouble over the way she has functioned as Mayor.

With elections to local bodies to be held soon, the BJP, which is presently the opposition in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, is hoping to come to power in the Corporation.

--IANS