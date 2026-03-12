Rohini Acharya targets Centre over alleged 'LPG shortage'

Patna, March 12 (IANS) Amid the rising tensions in West Asia and rumours of an LPG cylinder shortage in parts of India, political reactions have intensified.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and daughter of RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rohini Acharya, on Thursday, sharply criticised the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

Reports of a possible shortage have led to long queues outside LPG gas agencies, with many consumers rushing to book or collect cylinders.

The Opposition has also announced protests over the issue.

Taking to his official X account, Rohini Acharya mocked the Union government and questioned when the celebration of the gas shortage would begin.

In her X post, she sarcastically referred to what she called the "Pradhan Mantri Line Lagao Yojana", alleging that people were previously forced to stand in queues during events like currency exchange and oxygen shortages and are now standing in line for LPG cylinders.

She also accused Prime Minister Modi of turning crises into public spectacles and criticised what she described as a culture of celebrating difficult situations faced by common people.

Rohini Acharya was referring to the long queues outsides warehouses of LPG agencies in different districts of Bihar and other parts of the country.

Many consumers are struggling to even book the cylinders.

The websites and online booking systems of the LPG cylinder provider companies are crashing.

Meanwhile, the Central government has clarified that domestic LPG consumers will not face any shortage of cylinders.

Prime Minister Modi urged citizens to avoid spreading rumours and rely only on verified information.

He acknowledged that the supply chain has faced some disruption, but expressed confidence that the situation will stabilise soon.

He also appealed to the public not to share unverified information, saying that the country has previously overcome challenges such as the difficulties faced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The issue has now sparked a fresh political debate between the ruling government and opposition parties over fuel supply, public anxiety, and crisis management.

