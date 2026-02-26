Rocket launchers, explosives among Maoist arms cache seized in Chhattisgarh village

Raipur/Narayanpur, Feb 26 (IANS) In a significant operation against Naxal activities, personnel from the Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, along with Narayanpur district police, recovered a substantial cache of explosives, weapons, and other materials from a Maoist hideout in the forested hills of Kumuradi village in Chhattisgarh.

The action took place on Wednesday (February 25) following credible intelligence received by the team at Camp Mandora, officials said.

A well-coordinated Area Dominance Patrolling party launched an intensive search in the dense terrain, leading to the discovery of a hidden Naxal dump. The joint force acted swiftly to secure the site and seize the items, preventing potential use by Maoist groups in the region.

Among the recoveries were approximately 100 meters of prima cord, 20 meters each of safety fuse and orange fuse, around 35 kilograms of “sutli bombs” (made of jute twine), 38 kilograms of brown fertiliser powder, and 18 kilograms of improvised explosives. Additional finds included 2.5 kilograms of charcoal, five AMN (Ammo) pouches, one improvised rocket launcher, 13 rocket launcher cells, 19 heavy mortar cells, 11 light mortar cells, one large improvised BGL launcher, one small improvised BGL (barrel grade launcher), along with various BGL cartridges in medium, small, and large sizes, totalling 35 pieces.

Security forces also recovered 70 long-range BGL rounds, 55 short-range BGL rounds, two improvised hand grenades, and sufficient quantities of medical supplies and medicines.

These items highlight the capability of Naxal groups to assemble modern and improvised weaponry, including components for rockets, mortars, and grenades, as well as support materials for sustenance and medical aid in remote areas.

The recovery represents a major setback to Maoist operational strength in this part of Chhattisgarh, where such dumps often serve as staging points for attacks or ambushes.

Security personnel ensured the safe handling and removal of the hazardous materials during the operation.

Officials emphasised that the success stemmed from precise information and effective teamwork between the ITBP unit and local police.

Efforts are on to dominate the area, continue with ongoing search operations aimed at dismantling the remaining Naxal infrastructure and curbing their influence. Authorities remain vigilant in the forested regions, working to restore normalcy and security for local communities long affected by the conflict.

This latest achievement adds to recent gains in anti-Naxal campaigns across the Narayanpur district.

