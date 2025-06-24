Road rage: 4 held for thrashing East Delhi bizman, driving off in his car to Haridwar

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) Four men were arrested for thrashing a pastry shop owner in a road rage incident in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar and driving away in his car from the spot to Uttarakhand, a Delhi Police official said on Tuesday.

Vinod Sharma, 53, was assaulted by the four men around 9 P.M. on June 20 when his car accidentally grazed the vehicle the men were travelling in.

After a heated argument ensued, the men beat the businessman up and thereafter they took his car and drove off to Haridwar.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Abhishek Dhania, the four arrested accused were identified as Himanshu, Sunny, Shahan-e-Alam and Tanuj.

DCP Dhania said, “After the incident, we used technical and local surveillance to track down the vehicle in Haridwar and arrested the culprits after laying traps at four different points.”

"After our team reached the spot where the incident took place, Sharma was shifted for medical care and the entire route taken by the accused to steal his vehicle was traced using CCTV footage and technical tools," he said.

“We found out that the culprits drove the car to Ghazipur Khadar, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar and then Haridwar,” said DCP Dhania.

"With the help of Uttarakhand Police we learnt that the stolen vehicle was stationed in a parking lot in Haridwar," he added.

One of the accused, identified as Himanshu, was arrested on June 21 from East Delhi and based on his interrogation the police laid traps at 15 places including Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad and Ghazipur for the other accused, he said.

“On Monday, our traps yielded result, and we arrested two of the culprits, identified as Sunny and Shahan-e-Alam,” he said.

The fourth accused, Tanuj, was not present at the spot of the road rage incident but he has been arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy as he helped the others to escape with the stolen vehicle, said the DCP.

He said the stolen vehicle has been traced and the process for restoring it to the owner has been launched.

The accused have been booked under penal provisions dealing with use of criminal force or assault, conspiracy and theft, said a police officer.

--IANS

