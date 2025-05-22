Road infra in Patna gets major boost with Rs 22.14 crore development scheme

Patna, May 22 (IANS) In a major push to enhance Patna’s traffic and road infrastructure, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary announced that approval has been granted for a comprehensive urban traffic improvement project worth over Rs 22.14 crore on Thursday.

The initiative aims to streamline traffic flow and improve the quality of roads in the stat capital.

Samrat Chaudhary said that the approved scheme — worth Rs 22.14 crore — includes widening and strengthening key routes, notably Vivekananda Marg, the stretch from Boring Road to Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple on West Boring Canal Road, and several adjoining roads such as Indira Sinha Path, Rajendra Path, Veer Shivaji Path, Veer Kunwar Singh Path, Ramakrishna Path, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Mother Teresa Marg, Tilak Marg, and Kasturba Path.

Highlighting the urgency, Chaudhary mentioned that with the inauguration of the new terminal at Patna Airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, vehicular pressure in and around the city is expected to surge.

Additionally, the ongoing expansion of JP Ganga Path necessitates upgraded and better-connected roadways.

“The need for comprehensive road development was felt urgently, and hence the Public Finance Committee and Standing Finance Committee recommended this focused Road Development Plan for Patna,” Chaudharys said.

The Deputy Chief Minister clarified that work will only commence on roads transferred from other departments after the transfer process is formally completed.

For roads already under maintenance or previously worked upon, new work will begin only after the completion of the Defect Liability Period (DLP).

“This is not just about new construction but about ensuring accountability, quality, and sustainability in the road infrastructure of Patna,” he said.

The development came at a crucial time, with the Bihar Assembly elections on the horizon, and is likely to be a significant component of the NDA's urban development plank in the capital region.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspected the Saidpur Nala road and asked the authorities to expedite the work.

