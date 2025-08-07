Rly coach manufacturing unit in Raisen to play vital role MP's growth: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, Aug 7 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said that railway coach manufacturing unit, which will be established in Raisen district, will play a vital role in accelerating the development of the state.

The Chief Minister made this statement after chairing a meeting with senior officials to review the preparations for this mega project, stating that it would be another precious gift for Madhya Pradesh from the Centre.

Notably, senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will perform Bhoomi Pujan and lay the foundation stone.

The programme is scheduled to take place in Obaidullaganj, a border area between Bhopal and Raisen districts, on August 10.

Former Madhya Pradesh CM and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Vidisha (Raisen comes under Vidisha Lok Sabha segment), Defence Production Secretary Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman of Railway Board Satish Kumar and BEML Chairman Shantanu Rai will also grace the occasion.

Sharing details regarding the preparations, Chief Minister Yadav said the that ceremony will feature a short film on the BEML project, a 3D walk-through of the proposed plant, and models of the upcoming manufacturing units.

"It reflects the spirit of the ‘Make in India’ mission being spearheaded by Prime Minister Modi. The coaches for Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and Metro trains to be manufactured here will mark the beginning of a new era in India’s railway system," CM Yadav said.

He added that the project will benefit the districts of Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore and Vidisha, creating employment opportunities, especially for students from local technical institutes.

The project is expected to create over 1,500 direct and indirect jobs.

The state of arts railway coach manufacturing unit is being established by a Bengaluru-based BEML, which is said to be the Asia's second-largest manufacturer of earth moving equipment.

The facility will be located in Umaria village, Goharganj tehsil, Raisen district, around 50 km from state capital Bhopal.

The state government has allotted 60 hectares (148 acres) of land to the company. Initially, an announcement was made by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during his visit one-day visit attend a business meet to Bangaluru earlier in May this year.

Last week, a delegation led by BEML's Chairman and Managing Director Shantanu Roy along with Director (Rail and Metro) Rajiv Gupta had visited to CM Yadav in Bhopal and had stated that all necessary process for establishing the unit has been completed.

