RJD’s anti-development politics exposed again: Bihar Minister

Patna, May 28 (IANS) Santosh Kumar Suman, National President of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Bihar’s Minister for Minor Water Resources, launched a scathing attack on the RJD-Congress alliance on Wednesday, accusing them of anti-development politics and attempting to mislead the public by labelling the NDA government as “junk”.

Suman defended the performance of the double-engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying the consistent denial of development achievements by the opposition only reflects their frustration and historical failures.

“Calling a pro-development government ‘kabaad’ (junk) is an attempt by RJD and Congress to cover up their own legacy of corruption, misrule, and stagnation,” Suman said.

Drawing comparisons with past governance, Suman said during RJD’s 15-year rule, Bihar remained a backward and sick state, with little to no progress in infrastructure, employment, or public services.

“Those who promise free electricity today could not even ensure basic power. During their regime, Bihar had only 700-800 MW of electricity. Cities barely received power for 6-8 hours a day, and in villages, people would dry clothes on electricity lines,” Suman said.

Suman further attacked the RJD’s alleged apathy towards road development and rural distress.

“Back then, roads were so broken that distances were calculated in hours, not kilometres. RJD’s chief even mocked flood victims, calling floods a blessing of Ganga Maiya and asking people to go fishing,” Suman said.

He reminded the public of the quote attributed to RJD leadership that opposed road construction, citing that better roads would bring more police raids and interfere with illegal activities like ganja cultivation in riverine areas.

Suman warned the RJD that the people of Bihar remember the lawlessness, unemployment, and misgovernance of their past governments.

“This is the same public that you once neglected. Don’t assume they have forgotten your development-less, crime-ridden rule. The public will give its answer at the right time,” Suman said.

--IANS

ajk/dan