RJD targets Nitish govt over liquor smuggling and lathi charge on Chowkidars

Patna, Feb 25 (IANS) The Opposition on Wednesday intensified its attack on the Bihar government over alleged large-scale liquor smuggling despite prohibition in the state, while also condemning the recent lathi charge on protesting Chowkidars and Dafadars in Patna.

Speaking to the media, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra alleged that prohibition exists “only on paper” and that the illegal sale of liquor, including spurious liquor, continues unchecked across the state.

He claimed that large consignments of liquor from neighbouring states are entering Bihar daily, raising serious questions about the role of the administration and law enforcement agencies.

Responding to concerns earlier flagged by Chirag Paswan over incidents involving toxic liquor, Bhai Virendra alleged that such smuggling could not take place without the connivance of officials.

“Liquor is crossing state borders frequently. It is impossible without the involvement of certain government officials,” he said, further alleging that some leaders associated with the NDA were complicit in facilitating the illegal trade.

The RJD legislator also expressed concern over the rising consumption of locally brewed and spurious liquor, claiming that youths between 15 and 20 years are increasingly falling prey to addiction, thereby jeopardising their future.

Apart from the prohibition issue, Bhai Virendra strongly condemned the recent police lathi charge on Chowkidars and Dafadars who were protesting in Patna over their demands.

Terming the action “barbaric and inhuman”, he said the Grand Alliance had raised the issue prominently in the Bihar Assembly and demanded that the legitimate demands of the protesting employees be addressed.

Referring to the alleged lathi charge near a government office, he claimed that the employees were brutally beaten and that the matter was raised directly with the Chief Minister on the floor of the House.

“The lathi charge on Chowkidars and Dafadars is barbaric. Strict action must be taken against the officials who ordered and carried it out. The responsible officers should be immediately suspended,” he said.

He further alleged that while the Grand Alliance raised the matter sincerely, some other parties were attempting to derive political mileage from the incident instead of focusing on justice for the affected employees.

