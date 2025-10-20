RJD releases first list of 143 candidates for Bihar Assembly elections 2025

Patna, Oct 20 (IANS) On the last day of filing nominations for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) officially released its first list of 143 candidates, covering 38 districts across the state.

The list features several high-profile names, including Tejashwi Yadav, who will once again contest from his traditional Raghopur seat. The party’s candidate lineup reflects a clear emphasis on the Backward Classes and minorities, consistent with the RJD’s long-standing social justice plank.

In a notable move, Bhojpuri singer and actor Khesari Lal Yadav has been fielded from the Chhapra constituency, marking his formal entry into electoral politics.

Other prominent candidates include Renu Kushwaha from Bihariganj, Abdus Subhan from Baisi, Amar Paswan from Bochahan, Anita Devi Mahto from Warsaliganj, Sailendra Pratap Singh from Taraiya, Gautam Krishna from Mahisi, Jaiprakash Yadav from Jhajha, Vinod Mehta from Alinagar, and Ravi Ranjan Kumar from Asthawan, among others.

Party insiders indicate that the candidate selection aims to broaden the RJD’s appeal beyond its traditional support base by including a mix of grassroots leaders, youth, and regional influencers. However, uncertainty remains over seat-sharing arrangements with the Congress and other allies, raising questions about the unity of the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance).

Addressing the growing murmurs of dissatisfaction among aspirants denied tickets, RJD spokesperson Chittranjan Gagan said, “If a party has a large support base and many capable workers, it is natural that several people will seek tickets. But only one can be selected.

"In coalition politics, the number of available seats is limited. Any emotional remarks from those who were not chosen should not be taken too seriously. Every RJD worker is committed to ensuring the victory of the party’s official candidates. Our shared goal is to make Tejashwi Yadav the Chief Minister.”

Despite these assurances, discontent within sections of the party ranks has been reported following the list’s announcement.

The first phase of polling in Bihar will be held on November 6, followed by the second phase on November 11, with results to be declared on November 14.

--IANS

ajk/rad