RJD poster in Patna targets BJP amid Bihar political row

Patna, March 14 (IANS) Leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday launched a fresh political attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by displaying a controversial poster in Patna.

Read More

The poster was put up by Arun Kumar, state general secretary of the party, and Nasima Jalal, general secretary of the minority wing of the RJD.

In the poster released by RJD leaders, the BJP was symbolically portrayed as a python, suggesting that the party could “swallow” the Chief Minister’s chair in Bihar and weaken its ally, the Janata Dal-United (JD-U).

RJD leaders claimed that since 2014 the BJP has expanded its influence not only by challenging opposition parties but also by gradually reducing the political space of its allies.

To highlight the accusation, RJD workers included a slogan on the poster: “There is no ally whom the BJP has not deceived.”

The imagery was intended to criticise what the opposition party claims is the BJP’s strategy of expanding its political power at the cost of its alliance partners.

Reacting to the poster, RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed alleged that the BJP is focused more on power politics than on public issues.

“The policies of the BJP are visible here. In the NDA, there is a race among leaders to hold the post of Chief Minister. BJP is trying to take the Chief Minister’s chair into its own hands. BJP leaders are not working on issues of common people; they are only aiming to grab the Chief Minister’s post,” Ahmed said.

The poster campaign comes amid growing political speculation in Bihar regarding leadership within the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The RJD has repeatedly accused the BJP of attempting to expand its dominance within the alliance and potentially sideline its partners.

However, leaders from both the BJP and JD-U have previously dismissed such allegations and maintained that the alliance remains stable.

--IANS

ajk/pgh