RJD MLA alleges caste, community-based targeting in police encounters in Bihar

Patna, Feb 11 (IANS) On the seventh day of the Budget Session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, political temperatures rose after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Bhai Virendra made serious allegations against the state government and the Bihar Police.

Speaking to the media in the Assembly premises on Wednesday, Bhai Virendra alleged that people belonging to a particular caste and religion were being selectively targeted in police encounters.

While asserting that action against criminals is necessary, he said targeting any specific community is unacceptable.

“We are against criminals, irrespective of their caste or religion. But repeatedly we hear people having surnames Gop, Yadav, Rai or Khan are being injured in encounter cases. This raises questions. It appears that only people from a particular caste and religion are being targeted,” the RJD MLA claimed.

He further alleged that several criminals are being protected in Bihar and criminal activities are being operated from regions such as Mokama, Barh, and Nalanda.

Bhai Virendra also launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, questioning his leadership and decision-making capabilities.

He claimed that the Chief Minister’s mental state is not sound and that those around him are failing to provide proper guidance.

He said sarcastically that the Chief Minister should be given medication and brought back to health, a statement that has sparked sharp reactions and intensified political debate.

The remarks have further heated up the political atmosphere in Bihar, especially amid ongoing discussions surrounding recent comments made in the Assembly involving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi who was called "ye ladki (this girl)" by him, sparking a furore.

No official response from the Bihar government or the police has been issued so far.

On Wednesday, a notorious criminal, Rajiv Kumar Rai alias Surya Don, was arrested after an encounter in the Gaighat area of Patna. He sustained a gunshot injury in his leg during the gunfight with the Bihar STF.

