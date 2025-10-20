RJD lost every time, will lose this year too: JD(U) Mokama candidate Anant Singh exudes confidence

Patna, Oct 20 (IANS) Janata Dal (United) leader and candidate from Bihar's Mokama Assembly constituency, Anant Kumar Singh, has exuded confidence in winning the polls, asserting that public support will once again ensure his win.

Issuing an open challenge to his rival from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Singh said he has been contesting elections for over two decades and remains confident of another victory.

In Mokama, a high-profile electoral battle is underway between the strongman Anant Singh and Veena Devi, wife of Suraj Bhan Singh.

Speaking to IANS, Anant Singh said, "You are throwing Suraj Bhan Singh a big challenge, but I have been fighting for 20–25 years. He has lost every time and will lose this time too."

Rejecting any fear of violence or muscle power in the elections, Singh said, "In my view, there is no such thing".

Taking a swipe at the ongoing tussle between the RJD and Congress over ticket distribution, he stated, "I've heard that both parties are fielding their own candidates in seven constituencies. Their partnership has broken."

He also slammed the RJD for fielding Mohammad Shahabuddin's son, Osama Shahab, as a candidate.

Accusing the RJD of trying to revive "jungle raj" in Bihar, Singh asserted, "They want jungle raj, but that will never happen."

He also took a stinging jibe at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and said, "If Lalu Yadav were not here, no one would know Tejashwi. He has no personal qualities; he is known only for being Lalu's son."

Highlighting his "deep connection" with the people, Singh said, "We live with the public, which is why the public loves us so much."

Speaking about Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he said, "Nitish Kumar previously wanted to make me a minister, but I said I only want what the public has given me. This time I'll think about it. If the public says I should become a minister, then I will. The people love me, and we love the people."

When asked about Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) president Mukesh Sahni, Singh said, "He should join my party. Our party respects everyone, and we will accept him."

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said, "He is a good man and is developing Bihar. The state has changed significantly compared to before. Many roads and bridges have been built. Under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar, Bihar is progressing on the path of development."

--IANS

sd/rad