RJD leaders felicitate Tejashwi Yadav on his appointment as national working president

Patna, Feb 7 (IANS) The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday felicitated Tejashwi Yadav after being appointed as the party’s National Working President.

Tejashwi Yadav was officially given charge at a function held at the RJD office, where party supporters also felicitated him with a silver crown, symbolising the leadership transition.

The decision is widely seen as a generational shift within the RJD and a strategic move to strengthen the party ahead of upcoming electoral battles.

Tejashwi Yadav’s political career has witnessed swift growth over a relatively short period.

Before entering politics, he was associated with the sports world, but he stepped into active politics after the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections.

As Deputy Chief Minister in the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) government, Tejashwi carved out an independent political identity.

Over the years, he emerged as the most prominent face of the RJD and played a key role in making the party the single largest in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

The RJD was founded in 1997 by Lalu Prasad Yadav after his split from the Janata Dal in the wake of the fodder scam.

Rooted in the politics of social justice, the party focused on empowering backward classes, Dalits, and minorities.

During the Mandal era, the RJD emerged as a dominant force in Bihar politics and remained influential in both government and opposition.

With Tejashwi Yadav’s elevation, Lalu Prasad Yadav is expected to continue as the party’s ideological mentor, while organisational control and electoral strategy will now rest with Tejashwi.

Political analysts believe the appointment will infuse new energy into the RJD, positioning the party for a more aggressive approach in the 2029 Lok Sabha election.

The move is expected not only to shape the future course of the RJD but also to have significant implications for Bihar’s political landscape.

--IANS

ajk/dan