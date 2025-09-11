RJD leader shot dead in Patna’s Munnachak, police probe on

Patna, Sep 11 (IANS) Tension has gripped Patna’s Munnachak locality after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rajkumar Rai alias Allah Rai was gunned down by two bike-borne assailants.

The incident happened under the jurisdiction of Chitragupt Nagar police station late Wednesday night. The deceased sustained six gunshot injuries and succumbed at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

Confirming the development, Parichay Kumar, SP (East Range) of Patna, said the deceased was associated with politics and also involved in land-related business.

He added that two suspects were captured on CCTV cameras, and six spent bullets were recovered from the spot.

According to police, Rai, originally from Raghopur in Vaishali district, was currently residing in Munnachak.

On Wednesday night, while returning home in his four-wheeler, he stopped to buy food items near his residence.

At that moment, two men on a bike arrived and opened fire at him. Shortly after, Rai collapsed on the spot due to multiple gunshot injuries.

Police from Chitragupt Nagar station, located nearby, rushed to the scene and shifted the victim to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), where doctors declared him dead.

Senior officers, including ASP Sadar Abhinav Kumar, Kankarbagh SHO Abhay Kumar, and Chitragupt Nagar SHO, reached the scene with additional forces.

An FIR has been registered, and the police have roped in the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to collect evidence.

The incident has created panic in the area, particularly as the deceased is politically active and linked to the RJD.

Police said efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the culprits.

Preliminary investigation revealed that property disputes may be the reason for the murder.

Patna Police were taking statements of the eyewitnesses as well as family members of the deceased to find some clues about the attackers and the motive behind this incident.

Investigators are also scanning the mobile phone of the deceased.

