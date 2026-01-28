RJD leader Shivani Shukla meets kin of deceased NEET student; demands thorough probe

Patna, Jan 29 (IANS) Shivani Shukla, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and daughter of former MLA Munna Shukla, arrived in Bihar's Jehanabad to meet the deceased NEET aspirant's mother and family members.

After gathering details of the incident, she demanded a thorough investigation on Wednesday and urged the police to question the hostel warden and management and examine CCTV footage from the premises.

Speaking to the media, Shivani Shukla said, "Will the victim's family have to go outside India to seek justice? They will seek justice here from the administration. It is the responsibility of the Bihar government and administration to ensure justice."

She also stressed that the site of the incident must be examined first, saying, "The uncle of the victim is clearly stating that the place where the death occurred should be investigated thoroughly. The inquiry should begin from there. Hostel and hospital authorities must be questioned. Even the family is saying the same. If a common person can understand this, why are the officials of the Bihar police not acting accordingly?"

Raising questions over the investigation process, Shivani Shukla asked, "Where is the hostel owner? Questioning should begin from there. Instead, the victim's family is being questioned and harassed while they are only demanding justice for their daughter."

She added that Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha had met the family on Tuesday and expressed hope that the state government and administration would not step back from ensuring justice for the deceased NEET student.

The case continues to draw widespread attention, with political leaders across parties closely watching the investigation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha visited the family of the deceased NEET aspirant in Jehanabad and assured them of appropriate action in the case.

Since the incident came to light, several political leaders and public representatives have been visiting the victim's family, while the matter has intensified political debate in the state, with the Opposition questioning the law and order situation in Bihar.

