RJD leader Lallu Mukhiya surrendered before court in 2023 murder case

Patna, Nov 29 (IANS) Karnaveer Singh Yadav, alias Lallu Mukhiya, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader from the Barh Assembly constituency near Patna, surrendered before the Barh civil court on Saturday.

He had been absconding in a 2023 murder case, and police had been conducting continuous raids to arrest him.

During the Assembly elections, the Supreme Court granted him temporary protection from arrest, after which he went underground.

Police had even confiscated his house during the search operations recently.

With the Supreme Court rejecting his bail plea and the period of relief expiring, Lallu Mukhiya appeared before the court and surrendered.

He was taken into custody on the court’s direction and, after nearly six hours of legal formalities, was sent to Barh jail under judicial custody.

Lallu Mukhiya is the main accused named in a murder case filed in 2023 and has remained out of police reach since then.

Though he received temporary relief from arrest on the grounds of contesting the elections, both the Supreme Court and later the High Court dismissed his bail applications, leaving him with no option but to surrender.

A prominent figure in the local politics of Barh and Mokama region, Lallu Mukhiya was once considered a close aide to strongman Anant Singh.

He has frequently alleged that Munger MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh, has been framing him in politically motivated cases.

With his surrender, the police and judiciary are expected to move ahead with the next stages of legal proceedings in the murder case.

The Barh and Mokama regions remained in the spotlight during the recently concluded Bihar Assembly Election 2025 due to the high-profile Dularchand Yadav murder case.

Dularchand Yadav was allegedly mowed down by a vehicle during the election campaign of JDU candidate Bahubali Anant Singh and Jan Suraaj candidate Piyush Priyadarshi.

Dularchand was openly supporting the Jan Suraaj candidate, and tensions between the two sides escalated on October 30, the day of the confrontation.

Following the incident, unidentified miscreants vandalised the car of the RJD candidate in the Barh Assembly constituency on October 31, which lies adjacent to Mokama, further intensifying the political tension in the region.

Anant Singh is currently lodged in Patna’s Beur Central Jail in the Dularchand Yadav murder case.

