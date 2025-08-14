RJD-Congress alliance will be wiped out in Bihar elections: Nityanand Rai

Patna, Aug 14 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Thursday took a sharp dig at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, claiming that the Congress has rejected him and made it clear that the people will decide the Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Rai said the people of Bihar have already turned away from the Congress, RJD, and Left parties.

“Now the RJD-Congress government will never come to power in Bihar. They will be wiped out in the 2025 elections,” he asserted.

Describing Yadav as “nepotistic”, “corrupt” and “greedy”, Rai alleged that despite repeated “contempt” and “insult” from the Congress, the RJD leader continues to ally with them for the “greed of power” and is singing the bhajans of the Congress.

“Tejashwi Yadav has lost respect. Bihar now wants development, and an NDA government will be formed here under the leadership of Nitish Kumar,” he said.

The BJP leader also touched upon historical issues, stating that “Nehru’s stubbornness and Jinnah’s jinn” were responsible for the partition of India, which Mahatma Gandhi opposed.

“The partition happened due to appeasement, discrimination, and religious hatred. Hindus and Sikhs were driven out of Pakistan, and the honour of mothers and sisters was trampled. A large number of people were killed. Even after this, Congress says ‘forget the partition,’” he remarked.

Speaking on the ongoing Tiranga Yatra, Rai said, “We are remembering the horror of partition. If someone now wants to appease and create a threat to the integrity of the country, it will not work. The country will not tolerate such people. RJD and Congress do not even recognise the country for the sake of power.”

The potshots between NDA leaders and Tejashwi Yadav have been intensifying in the run-up to the Bihar Assembly Election 2025.

The RJD leader has exposed the dual EPIC cards of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, LJPRV MP Veena Devi, JDU MLC Dinesh Singh and Muzaffarpur mayor Nirmala Devi.

Even Tejashwi Yadav’s dual EPIC numbers also appeared in the public domain.

