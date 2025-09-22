RJD challenges BJP over offensive viral audio clip; demands proof or apology

Patna, Sep 22 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan on Monday demanded that the BJP prove the authenticity and timing of the controversial audio-video clip it released — allegedly containing derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother — or issue a public apology.

Gagan questioned the credibility of the clip, asking how the abusive words were clearly recorded while Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav’s voice, speaking on a microphone from the stage, was missing in the video.

“If the video clip is truly from Tejashwi Yadav’s address, then where did his voice disappear? It is astonishing that the audio of a person using abusive words in front of the stage was captured, but the voice of Tejashwi Yadav, who was on the microphone, was not,” he said.

Condemning the use of derogatory language invoking sacred words like ‘mother’ and ‘sister’, Gagan accused the BJP of sinking to new depths of political indecency for electoral gain.

“It is a matter of great sadness and concern for Indian democracy that all limits of depravity are being crossed to compete with political rivals,” he added.

The BJP has yet to respond to the RJD’s demand for evidence or a formal apology.

Gagan calls it a sponsored conspiracy aimed at maligning LoP Tejashwi Yadav and diverting attention from public issues.

He said the BJP is deeply alarmed by the massive public response to Tejashwi Yadav’s 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra' and has resorted to lies and deception to distract from the key issues being raised during the campaign.

“The BJP and its allies are unable to counter the issues of public welfare and Bihar’s progress that Tejashwi Yadav is highlighting. That is why they are indulging in conspiracy and spreading falsehoods,” Gagan alleged.

“The RJD’s culture is not such that it would use indecent words against anyone. If anyone has used abusive language against the Prime Minister and his late mother, we strongly condemn it and demand an investigation with the strictest action against the guilty,” he said.

The BJP, however, has strongly condemned the incident. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Union Minister Nityanand Rai, BJP leader Giriraj Singh, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya, and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) National President Chirag Paswan all criticised the RJD and Tejashwi Yadav, holding them responsible for the remarks.

BJP leaders claimed that the abusive video clip appeared during Tejashwi Yadav’s public meeting held in Patepur Assembly constituency in Vaishali district on Saturday.

A complaint was also filed in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan Police Station in this matter.

The controversy comes as political temperatures rise ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections, with Tejashwi Yadav drawing large crowds during his 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra'.

--IANS

ajk/rad