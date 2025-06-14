Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit bears fruit: MoU signed to provide jobs to ITI students

Jaipur, June 14 (IANS) Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit held recently in December has finally started yielding results as the state government signed an MoU promising jobs for 400 ITI students in a first-of-its-kind innovative approach.

These students will be trained initially and shall be recruited on board. Besides these jobs, the MoU also promises visits to Germany for these candidates who can pursue their jobs after getting skilled.

Officials confirmed to IANS that in a major step towards boosting employment and skill development, the Rajasthan Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a structured Soft Skills Development Programme for ITI graduates, which promises jobs for them and also opens new avenues to settle in Germany and work.

The initiative, part of the outcome of the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit, aims to equip over 400 candidates with essential soft skills and industry readiness, preparing them for employment in the home services sector. A two-month blended training module -- delivered through both online and offline formats -- will focus on communication, professionalism, teamwork, and customer service excellence.

After completion, candidates will be onboarded as certified service partners on the company's platform, delivering services like appliance repair, salon-at-home, and cleaning in their local areas, reducing the need for migration and promoting local economic growth.

The Department of Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship (DSEE), Government of Rajasthan, has signed this MoU with a leading digital home services platform. The collaboration is one of the early outcomes of the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit and aims to bridge the gap between vocational training and employment for Industrial Training Institute (ITI) graduates through a structured soft skills and industry-readiness training program.

The initiative also opens pathways for some candidates to work internationally, allowing them to explore global opportunities while showcasing the state’s skilled workforce.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by key officials, including Surendra Kumar Khandelwal (Director, Training), Neeraj Mathur (Joint Director), and Urvashi Sahay (Superintendent).

The initiative aligns with the Rajasthan Government’s mission to foster livelihood generation through innovative public-private partnerships, ensuring that skill-based education leads directly to sustainable employment in both local and international markets, said officials.

--IANS

arc/skp