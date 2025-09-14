RIMS Imphal, a pillar of excellence in medical sciences: Governor AK Bhalla

Imphal, Sep 14 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla said on Sunday that over the decades, the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, has emerged as a pillar of excellence in medical sciences in the country and is today on par with leading national institutions.

Addressing the 54th foundation day celebration of the RIMS, the Governor said that the day was not only a moment of celebration but also of reflection on the transformative journey of RIMS and its remarkable contributions to medical education and healthcare in the Northeast.

The occasion marks 54 years since the Institute began its journey in 1972 as the Regional Medical College, completing 53 years of dedicated service.

Highlighting the academic achievements of the institute, Bhalla noted that RIMS has consistently nurtured generations of healthcare professionals. The Governor also emphasised that doctors not only heal ailments but also restore faith, carrying the sacred responsibility of safeguarding human life. He highlighted the need for RIMS to further expand its focus on research and innovation, particularly in areas relevant to the Northeast region, while also strengthening global collaborations.

The Governor commended the unwavering dedication of doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals whose service has made RIMS a beacon of medical excellence and a cradle of healing. As part of the celebration, Bhalla distributed prizes to over 50 meritorious students from various medical streams. He also released the annual magazine ‘Remedy’.

On the occasion, the journal of the RIMS Medical Society was also released, and the newly elected office-bearers of the Society were introduced. With an annual intake of 125 MBBS students and 166 postgraduate students across 25 specialities, including super-speciality courses, the Institute continues to nurture and produce highly trained doctors and specialists.

Over the decades, RIMS has contributed more than 4,000 doctors, over 2,300 specialists, and numerous other healthcare professionals to the nation. Prof. G. Sunil Kumar Sharma, Director, RIMS, along with other dignitaries, also attended the event.

--IANS

sc/uk