Rift emerges in NDA in Puducherry as CM Rangasamy skips key meeting

Puducherry, March 17 (IANS) Signs of a growing rift within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Puducherry have emerged after Chief Minister and All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) leader N. Rangasamy reportedly boycotted a crucial alliance meeting convened by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday.

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The AINRC, which led the NDA to victory in the 2021 Assembly elections and currently heads the government in the Union Territory, was widely expected to continue its alliance with the BJP in the upcoming polls.

Preliminary discussions between the two parties had already taken place ahead of the election announcement. However, tensions appear to have escalated over key political and administrative issues.

According to sources, Rangasamy has been pressing for full statehood for Puducherry and is seeking a firm commitment from the BJP on the matter. His dissatisfaction reportedly deepened over what he perceives as a lack of support from the Centre on this demand.

Earlier, BJP’s Puducherry in-charge Nirmal Kumar Surana had stated that, similar to the 2021 elections, the AINRC would contest 16 seats while the BJP and its allies would contest the remaining 14 seats in the 30-member Assembly. He also indicated that new parties could be inducted into the NDA, with seat-sharing arrangements for allies like the AIADMK to be finalised later.

Against this backdrop, the BJP had scheduled a fresh round of talks on Tuesday morning, with Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reportedly waiting at a private hotel in Puducherry for discussions with Rangasamy.

However, the Chief Minister did not attend the meeting, leaving BJP leaders waiting for nearly two hours before dispersing.

Sources suggest that Mandaviya is likely to travel to New Delhi to brief Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the situation, highlighting the seriousness of the emerging discord.

Further complicating matters are reports that Rangasamy is opposed to the inclusion of the newly formed Latchiya Jananayaka Katchi (LJK), founded by Joseph Charles Martin, in the NDA fold.

Additionally, he is said to be unhappy over the Centre’s nomination of three MLAs without his consultation and alleged pressure from the Lt Governor on administrative matters. With nomination filing for the Assembly elections having begun on March 16 and polling scheduled for April 9, the apparent strain within the NDA could significantly impact the electoral dynamics in Puducherry.

--IANS

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