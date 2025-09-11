Rift between Shivraj, Mohan Yadav hurting farmers in MP: Umang Singhar

Bhopal, Sep 11 (IANS) Senior Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Umang Singhar, launched a sharp attack on the ruling BJP on Thursday, accusing it of neglecting farmers’ interests and mishandling fertilizer distribution in the state.

Targeting both Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Singhar alleged that despite sufficient stock of fertilizers, farmers in Madhya Pradesh were not receiving supplies due to a “political rift” between the two leaders.

“According to the Centre, there is no shortage of fertilizers. The problem lies in the state’s distribution system. The tussle between Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Mohan Yadav has pushed farmers into crisis,” Singhar said at a press conference in Bhopal.

He also hit out at BJP national president J.P. Nadda, pointing out that despite an annual budget of over Rs 1.5 lakh crore under his ministry’s watch, farmers were being denied fertilizers. “If even Shivraj, Mohan Yadav, and J.P. Nadda together cannot solve farmers’ problems, then it clearly shows the government’s failure and lack of coordination,” he added.

Citing the Centre’s May-June 2025 bulletin, Singhar said the availability of DAP and urea in Madhya Pradesh was higher than consumption, yet farmers were being lathi-charged while demanding supplies. “The issue is not a shortage, but the state government’s failure in planning and management,” he alleged.

Highlighting that agriculture contributes more than 45 per cent to Madhya Pradesh’s economy, Singhar said it was shocking that the state, despite being second in the country in fertilizer demand and consumption, could not ensure timely delivery to farmers.

His attack comes on the eve of a Congress protest in Ujjain, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s home district, to highlight farmers’ grievances.

State Congress chief Jitu Patwari will lead the agitation on Friday, which will also see participation from senior leaders, including former CM Digvijaya Singh, Sajjan Singh Verma, MP in-charge Harish Choudhary, and former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

--IANS

pd/skp