Riding on good governance, welfare schemes, a 'double-engine' govt chugs towards another victory in Bihar

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Going by available trends, Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar, who is spearheading Bihar's National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) another comeback, has once again proved to be the man for all seasons at the age of 74.

The Opposition's 'M' (Muslim) equation has failed before the Nitish Kumar-led NDA's 'M' (Mahila -- women) empowerment policies.

The unfolding mandate, as being repeatedly pointed out by his supporters, has also returned him the title of 'Sushashan babu' (one who gave good governance).

The Chief Minister has often said that how with the Union government's backing -- both financial and political -- his government has rolled out a series of welfare schemes that have reshaped Bihar's social landscape.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while launching Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana for starting a business, had underscored this effort in September.

He said how the two brothers -- Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar -- are working together for the service, prosperity, and dignity of women in Bihar.

Starting with an initial financial support of Rs 10,000, the women's income scheme can provide up to Rs 2 lakh, based on the success of the enterprise.

Women in Bihar are also beneficiaries of Central schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana, Lakhpati Didi, Mudra Yojana, Drone Didi campaign, Bima Sakhi campaign, and Bank Didi, in addition to several state initiatives.

Top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders like Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others, stood with him during the course of Bihar poll campaign.

In a turn of events from the 2020 elections, Nitish Kumar has convincingly overcome all challenges in the end.

In politics, a leader is all about perception; and in polls, it is about the perception turning into numbers.

In Bihar's last Assembly election, the JD-U, contesting 115 seats, won 43 with a 15.39 per cent share in valid votes polled in the state.

This time, at the time of writing this, it is leading in close to 80 of the 101 seats the party contested with almost 19 per cent of the total valid mandates.

The other principal constituent of the state NDA, BJP had contested in 110 seats in 2020 where its candidates clinched 74 with 19.46 per cent share in valid votes polled in Bihar.

In 2025, it is currently leading in close to 90 seats out of the 101 it contested with a vote percentage of about 21.25.

For another NDA ally, the decision of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan to return to the NDA has significantly augured well for him.

After a rout in 2020, when he got a lone seat from 135 (vote share 5.66 per cent in state) after walking out of the alliance, he bounced back after returning to its fold in 2024 Lok Sabha election, winning five out of the five constituencies he contested that time.

At the time of writing, the LJP-RV is ahead with a 5.34 per cent vote share in 21 of the 29 seats it contested in the 2025 Assembly polls as an NDA constituent.

These are still trends but the writing is emerging clearly on the mandate wall, Nitish Kumar remains the leader for all seasons where the NDA has proved to be his winning alliance for all reasons.

--IANS

jb/khz