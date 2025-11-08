RGCB scientists mourn passing of Nobel Laureate Prof James Watson

Thiruvananthapuram: The scientific community at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (BRIC-RGCB) on Saturday mourned the passing of Prof James D. Watson, Nobel Laureate and former President of the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL), USA one of the most influential figures in modern biology.

Dr. Watson, who shared the 1962 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine with Francis Crick and Maurice Wilkins for deciphering the double-helix structure of DNA, revolutionised the understanding of life at the molecular level and laid the groundwork for modern genetics and biotechnology.

"Dr. Watson achieved one of the most significant breakthroughs in science by solving the structure of DNA, which provided the foundation for the biotechnology revolution of the late 20th century,” said Dr. T.R. Santhosh Kumar, Director (Additional Charge) of RGCB, in his condolence message.

Recalling a memorable association, Dr. Santhosh Kumar noted that during the tenure of late Prof. M.R. Das, RGCB’s founder director, Dr. Watson had visited the institute on January 10–11, 1999.

During the visit, he interacted extensively with faculty and students, inspiring a generation of young researchers with his insights on molecular biology.

Dr. Watson also delivered a widely attended public lecture titled “The Implications of the Classic Discovery of the Structure of DNA and the Importance of Biological Information Transfer Starting from the Language of DNA.”

His address underscored the enduring significance of molecular research and the global importance of emerging biotechnology hubs like RGCB.

As news of his passing spread, RGCB scientists paid tribute to his pioneering spirit and enduring legacy in shaping biomedical research.

“His work continues to inspire every biologist who seeks to decode life’s mysteries,” the institute said in a statement.

RGCB, based in Thiruvananthapuram, is an autonomous institute under the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India. It is a leading national centre for advanced research in molecular biology, disease biology, and biotechnology, focusing on translational research and innovation in healthcare and life sciences.

