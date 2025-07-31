Revised toll collection at TN's Madukkarai toll plaza to begin from August 1

Chennai,July 31 (IANS) The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced that revised toll collection at the Madukkarai Toll Plaza will commence from August 1.

This follows the recent handover of the 27-km Coimbatore bypass stretch from Neelambur to Madukkarai along NH-544 from Larsen and Toubro to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), which subsequently entrusted toll operations to the NHAI.

As part of the new arrangement, the NHAI has shut down five of the six toll booths previously operated by Larsen and Toubro and will now operate only one toll plaza near Madukkarai.

The revised toll fee structure, approved by the NHAI in a letter dated July 10, 2025, will be implemented under the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

The revised fee will vary depending on the category of the vehicle.

In a major relief for residents, non-commercial vehicles registered within a 20-km radius of the toll plaza will be eligible for a monthly pass at a subsidised rate of Rs 350.

Commercial vehicles registered in Coimbatore district will also enjoy significant discounts, ranging from Rs 20 for light vehicles to Rs 115 for oversized vehicles.

For all vehicles, return journeys made within 24 hours will attract a 25 per cent discount, while single journeys taken within a month from the date of payment will get a 33 per cent concession.

Commercial vehicles, excluding those operating with a national permit, will be eligible for up to a 50 per cent discount.

Overloaded vehicles will be required to pay 10 times the applicable fee and must remove the excess load to continue using the highway.

The bypass section, which includes a 0.645-km structure with two-lane paved shoulders, has an equivalent user fee length of 26.78 km.

According to NHAI officials, the toll collection is intended to recover 40 per cent of the total capital cost incurred on the stretch.

Motorists are advised to refer to the official NHAI website (https://tis.nhai.gov.in) for detailed notifications and updates regarding the revised toll rates.

This development is expected to streamline traffic management along the Coimbatore bypass and ensure improved maintenance of the highway infrastructure.

--IANS

aal/svn